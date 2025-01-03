Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.50 and traded as high as C$27.74. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$27.73, with a volume of 398,562 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.50.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.