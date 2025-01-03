Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.67 and traded as high as $48.80. Alerian MLP ETF shares last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 1,298,166 shares.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

