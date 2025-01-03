Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 370,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.9% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,343.27. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,519 shares of company stock valued at $27,734,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

