Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) vs. Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) and Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A Alumina $500,000.00 5,353.60 -$150.10 million N/A N/A

Stardust Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alumina.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67 Alumina 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stardust Power and Alumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stardust Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.60%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than Alumina.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and Alumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02% Alumina N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stardust Power has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alumina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stardust Power beats Alumina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

