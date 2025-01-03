Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €76.00 ($78.35) and last traded at €76.10 ($78.45). Approximately 11,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.00 ($79.38).

Amadeus FiRe Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $418.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

