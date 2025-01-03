Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sei Investments Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,454,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 449,054 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.05 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

