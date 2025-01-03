Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.2% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 26,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.4% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.05 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

