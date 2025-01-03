Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,917,906,000 after buying an additional 1,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.05 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

