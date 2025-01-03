Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ambev Trading Down 1.1 %

ABEV stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

About Ambev

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

