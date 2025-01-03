América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,568 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,353 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1,545.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 174,414 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

