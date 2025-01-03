American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 168,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 214,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

American Lithium Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$128.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 5.35.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

In other American Lithium news, Director George Binninger sold 100,000 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Also, Director Andrew William Bowering sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. 9.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

