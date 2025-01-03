American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

