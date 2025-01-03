Analysts Offer Predictions for CRVS Q4 Earnings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

CRVS stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

