Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

12/18/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $800.00 to $1,060.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $950.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,050.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $880.00 to $900.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $755.00 to $907.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $909.00 to $935.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $940.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $975.00 to $1,090.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $990.00 to $1,030.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $840.00 to $1,040.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $1,075.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $980.00.

12/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $975.00 to $1,075.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $850.00 to $950.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $935.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $980.00 to $1,075.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST opened at $909.81 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $640.51 and a 12 month high of $1,008.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $942.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,347 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,487,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 162,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,308,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,252,274,000 after buying an additional 324,973 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 113,947.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,534,464,000 after buying an additional 7,364,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,941,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,399,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,013,394,000 after buying an additional 125,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

