Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $97.00

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Trading Up 6.0 %
NYSE:NBR opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.05.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nabors Industries
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.