Analysts Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Target Price at $64.11

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $75.79.

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 412,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,800. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,663,890.40. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,441 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,512.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 140.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 133.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 324,951 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 331,296 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.