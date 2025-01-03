Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $9.43

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $541.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

