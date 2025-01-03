Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $61.80

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Upstart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Upstart stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,504.97. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $6,078,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,080.35. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,368 shares of company stock valued at $30,682,523. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 311,434 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.