Analyzing Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) & The Competition

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) is one of 1,060 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cartesian Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.9% of Cartesian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cartesian Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors 7830 21280 48946 1242 2.55

Profitability

Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.86, suggesting a potential upside of 153.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 186.08%. Given Cartesian Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cartesian Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Therapeutics -510.72% N/A -6.03% Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors -3,590.11% -276.96% -39.10%

Volatility and Risk

Cartesian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.71, meaning that their average stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Therapeutics $47.94 million -$219.71 million -0.32 Cartesian Therapeutics Competitors $9.59 billion $147.39 million -5.49

Cartesian Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Therapeutics. Cartesian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cartesian Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases. The company develops Descartes-15 to treat Autoimmune diseases, myeloma; and Descartes-33 which is in preclinical development for treatment of autoimmune diseases. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

