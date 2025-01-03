Analyzing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA)

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea N/A N/A -20.86% Kyndryl -0.58% -4.09% -0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Veea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Kyndryl $15.30 billion 0.54 -$340.00 million ($0.39) -91.08

This table compares Veea and Kyndryl”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Risk & Volatility

Veea has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veea and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kyndryl 0 0 5 0 3.00

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Veea.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Veea on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

