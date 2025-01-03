Analyzing Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 Legal & General Group 0 0 0 3 4.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Puhui Wealth Investment Management is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Legal & General Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.44 million 0.00 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Legal & General Group $11.97 billion 1.43 $568.46 million N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

