Analyzing The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 24.10% 10.44% 0.84% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. China Construction Bank pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Construction Bank and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 The Weir Group 0 0 0 2 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and The Weir Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $194.39 billion 1.03 $47.00 billion $3.63 4.41 The Weir Group $3.28 billion 2.15 $283.48 million N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats The Weir Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank



China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About The Weir Group



The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

