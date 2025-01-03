Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $805.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.86. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Angi had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Angi in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

