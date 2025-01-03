Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.21 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.21 ($0.49). 22,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 75,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on shares of Angling Direct in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.95.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

