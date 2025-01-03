AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $394.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $394.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

AON Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON stock opened at $354.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 150.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

