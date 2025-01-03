Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

