Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 102,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

Apple Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $243.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

