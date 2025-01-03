Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 695 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 695 ($8.60). 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 697.50 ($8.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Aquis Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AQX

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 491.94. The firm has a market cap of £156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,866.67 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.