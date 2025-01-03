Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Arca Continental Stock Up 3.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.
Arca Continental Company Profile
Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arca Continental
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.