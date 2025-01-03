ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.95 and traded as high as C$47.80. ATCO shares last traded at C$47.09, with a volume of 121,206 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.00 per share, with a total value of C$362,600.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

