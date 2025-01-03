Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.24 and traded as high as C$17.95. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 51,590 shares.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Aura Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

About Aura Minerals

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$161,500.00. Company insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

