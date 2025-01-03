AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.19). Approximately 7,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 192,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.67 ($0.19).

AUTO1 Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.88.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

