Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.