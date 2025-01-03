Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.89). Avation shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.84), with a volume of 518,284 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 255 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Avation
Avation Stock Down 2.0 %
Avation Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Avation’s payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.
Insider Transactions at Avation
In other news, insider Stephen Fisher bought 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £156 ($193.09) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,205.72). 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Avation
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avation
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.