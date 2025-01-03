Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Shares Up 75% – Time to Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

