Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Up 75% – Time to Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

