Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Up 75% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shot up 75% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.