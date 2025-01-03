Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Up 75% – Still a Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 75% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 51,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.