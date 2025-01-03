Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,745,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
