Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 356,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
