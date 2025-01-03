Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,745,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 265,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
