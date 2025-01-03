AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $96.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 3,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.