BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.76. BAB shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 26,720 shares.

BAB Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.03.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

BAB Increases Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from BAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

