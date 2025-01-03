Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.49). 486,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 867,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.48).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £860.52 million and a PE ratio of -5,640.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.84.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
