Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.49). 486,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 867,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.48).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £860.52 million and a PE ratio of -5,640.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.84.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.