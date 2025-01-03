Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Peer Perform Rating by Wolfe Research

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

BK stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $62,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

