Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.15%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

