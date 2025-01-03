Barclays Initiates Coverage on Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Orchestra BioMed has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 107.04% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. Equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Orchestra BioMed by 46.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,206,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 37,906 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

