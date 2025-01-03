Barclays PLC Acquires 20,769 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 276.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 15.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Management Llc acquired 36,097 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $472,509.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,897,358.18. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 169,373 shares of company stock worth $2,305,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

SNBR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

