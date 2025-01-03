Barclays PLC Acquires 2,576 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $525,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,241.45. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,280. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $5,164,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

