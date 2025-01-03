Barclays PLC Acquires 65,188 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 208.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acelyrin by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

